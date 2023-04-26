Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

We chat with Eric Woodard, PT, DPT, Christie Clinic’s Department of Physical Therapy ahead of this year’s Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend!

Tips on how best to recover from a race:

Recovery is really important after a race. Remember to hydrate and refuel with healthy, nutrient-dense foods. Runners should also make sure to stretch and do some light exercise to help their body recover and prevent muscle soreness.

It’s also important to ensure you get enough sleep in the days following the race. Your body needs time to repair and recover.

Foods to eat after a race:

Focusing on foods that are high in protein and carbs will help your body recover. Some of my favorites include grilled chicken, sweet potatoes, quinoa, and green vegetables like broccoli and spinach.

Things to keep in mind once you cross the finish line:

Listen to your body and take things slow. It’s important to give your body time to recover and not push yourself too hard too soon. If you’re experiencing any prolonged pain or discomfort, you should contact your medical provider to ensure you don’t have a more serious injury.

Eric Woodard and his Christie Clinic team will be at Stretch on the Street Friday after the 5k (4th mile opens at 6:00pm) and Saturday after the 10k/relays/half marathon (14th mile opens at 8:00am) during the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend. Stretch on the Street provides runners the opportunity a post-race stretch with physical therapy professionals.