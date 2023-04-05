Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

When my sister died last June at the age of 38, I was lost and grieving big time. She and I were 11 months apart, and had faced troubles together that no one should have to ever go through, and in the blink of an eye, she was gone. I needed an outlet. I began running nearly every day just to clear my mind, get outside, and feel close to her and God. There were many times while running that there would be a butterfly in my face, a cardinal swooping, a sunflower bright and cheery on my path, a rainbow overhead, or a couple of jet stream clouds in the shape of a cross way up high in the sky. Each day, I kept getting out there and putting the miles in, and each day, I would grieve, but running somehow made the grieving a little more bearable. I’ve now lost 45 pounds to boot, and feeling healthier mind, body, and soul. I’m running the 10k in memory of her. I know that in this life, there will be troubles, but I also know that this is only my temporary home, and I will see my sister again in Heaven someday. Until then, I’ll just keep running.