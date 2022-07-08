Le Roy, Ill. (WCIA)

The family-friendly rally is open to anyone, whether they ride a motorcycle or not. There is no charge for spectators. There is a small fee only for participants of the bike show, bike rodeo and mini bike races.

Christian Motorcyclists Association is a non-profit, interdenominational organization, dedicated to reaching people for Christ in the highways and byways through motorcycling.

Rally features:– Live music including praise & worship, as well as local secular bands “Discount Rhythm Dukes”, “The Parke”, and “Biscuits N Gravy” (bands on Friday & Saturday)- Free Ice Cream Social (Friday)- Motorcycle Parade (Friday)- Loonie Boonie mini bike races (Saturday)- Bike Show (Saturday)- Biker Rodeo (Saturday)

Event: Thunder on the Prairie Motorcycle Rally

Location: Kiwanis Park, Leroy, IL

Dates: July 8-10, 2022

Hosted by: Illinois Christian Motorcyclists Association (CMA) and the City of Leroy







