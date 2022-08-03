Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Host Heather Roberts’ niece and nephew are back in town for a quick visit and had to stop by to help make a fun and simple summer treat.

Supplies:

Cookie dough

Ice cream

Cupcake tin

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Scoop 2-3 TB of cookie dough in your cupcake tins. Make sure to spray your cupcake tin well with cooking spray. If using cupcake liners, bake time will be longer. Should be done baking without a liner around 15 minutes. They should be golden brown when taking them out. Let sit for 5 minutes, then use a small measuring cup to press a hole in the center of the cookie cups. Scoop some ice cream in your cookie cup and enjoy!