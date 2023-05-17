Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Twice the family fun! This year’s Duck Derby at Children’s Museum of Illinois welcomes the Pinewood Derby as part of festivities May 20th; $3,000 grand prize to be awarded.

For thirty-plus years, the annual Duck Derby fundraising event at Children’s Museum of Illinois has been a one trick pony. Er, one trick duck. Not so in 2023.

This year the museum has teamed up with Boy Scouts Troupe 202. They will present their Pinewood Derby alongside the racing rubber ducks.

“It’s a double derby,” exclaims Rikki Parker, Executive Director of the Children’s Museum. “We are always looking for exciting ways to expand the family fun presented on race day. This partnership adds value to both of our audiences.”

The annual Duck Derby is Saturday, May 20th from 10:00am to 2:00pm and features activities inside and out for families, the centerpiece being the race itself. Numbered rubber ducks will race down a water-propelled racetrack built by Mueller Water Products. Ducks race in heats throughout the day with top finishers moving on to a final $3,000 grand prize race.

The event is presented by Jerger Pediatric Dentistry and directly benefits the non-profit Children’s Museum.

Between rubber duck races is when the miniature wooden cars of The Pinewood Derby will speed down their track. Multiple divisions will race with prizes awarded in each. In addition to the races, Boy Scouts will be bringing a STEM trailer full of hands-on activities.

The event will also feature inflatables, additional games and activities, food trucks, and a collection of large City of Decatur work vehicles. The museum itself will take a dollar off general admission for the day and present a hidden rubber duck hunt for guests.

Numbered rubber ducks are available to purchase starting at $10 a piece. Duck packages offer deep discounts and greater odds of winning. Up to 3,000 ducks will be raced. Ducks and event details are available at CMofIL.org, the museum itself (55 S Country Club Rd), or by calling 217-423-5437.

For more information, please contact:

Children’s Museum of Illinois: Rikki Parker or Jayson Albright at 217-423-5437

Boy Scouts: Shiowa Karsten at 217.429.2326