Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Chief/Bauer Service Experts are giving away free A/C tune-ups for a limited time in celebration of Earth Day.

Here at Service Experts, we believe it’s crucial to do our part to protect the planet. It is the season of being green. One way we can all help the environment is by improving our home’s energy efficiency. Did you know that your HVAC system is one the biggest energy users in your home? In fact, according to the Department of Energy, heating and cooling account for around 48% of the energy use in a typical American home.

What are some things you can do to make your HVAC system more energy efficient?

-Install a smart thermostat: A smart thermostat may help save you up to 30% on your energy bill.

-Make sure your HVAC system is properly maintained: a routine HVAC tune-up can increase the efficiency of your system by up to 15%.

-Upgrade to an ENERGY STAR-certified model: If you’re in the market for a new HVAC system, find one that has the ENERGY STAR label. These models are at least 15% more efficient than other models.

-Review the insulation levels in your attic: Adequate insulation in your attic can help decrease the amount of heat that escapes from your home, which means your HVAC system won’t have to work as hard to keep your home comfortable. According to the EPA, well insulated attics can save you around 15% on your energy bill.

-And lastly, don’t forget to change your air filter: A dirty air filter can make your HVAC system work up to 15% harder. This means it’s sucking up more energy and costing you more money.

You are giving away free tune-ups for a limited time in celebration of Earth Day. What is an AC Tune-up?

-A tune-up for your AC system is just like a tune-up for your car; it’s designed to keep your AC running at peak efficiency. It also presents your HVAC technician an opportunity to discover trouble quicker and execute minor air conditioning repairs before they turn into costly damage.

How often should you do AC Maintenance?

Seasonal maintenance is a usual cost you can foresee and brace for. You do not want your air conditioner to break down in the hottest weeks of the season (an unmaintained AC frequently gives out when it’s exerting itself the hardest, on the hottest days). Regular maintenance on your air conditioner will make it less likely to break down and demand any further service this summer.

What are some of the reasons an AC tune-up is necessary for the health and safety of your HVAC system?

Your energy costs will go down. A well-maintained AC unit performs smoothly and efficiently. This means your AC uses less resources, transmits less pollutants, and lowers your electricity expenses.

Your air conditioner will last longer. If the reduced costs from rare breakdowns and lower utility bills weren’t a good motivator, regular AC maintenance also helps your AC stick around longer.

Your warranty requires routine maintenance. If your air conditioner is still covered by warranty, double check your policy. You will likely discover that replacement parts are only covered if you can confirm you have maintained the system annually. This is because manufacturers know regular tune-ups can help limit breakdowns. Many reliable organizations recommend yearly maintenance.

Do you trust the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Department of Energy and ENERGY STAR® not to lead you astray? Consider that these trustworthy organizations all say annual cooling system maintenance is necessary for lessening repairs, boosting energy efficiency and prolonging the life cycle of your cooling system.

How can someone take advantage of the free tune-up offer?

They can call us at 217-689-2469 or go online at https://www.chiefbauer.com/ and schedule their free tune-up.