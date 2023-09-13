Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

As the seasons change, it’s time to think about keeping your home comfortable, safe, and efficient. And there’s no better time to do it than on National Tune-Up Day, coming up on September 25th. To shed light on this crucial topic and share some exciting news, we have John Moore from Chief Bauer joining us.

September 25th is National Tune-Up Day, a day that holds special significance for Chief Bauer. For every tune-up they perform in September, Chief Bauer will make a $5 contribution to Make-A-Wish®, up to $20,000, to help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

But why Make-A-Wish? Chief Bauer is proud to be in its sixth year of supporting this worthy cause. With over 3,900 employees across 85 locations in 30 states, they believe they can make a real difference. Together, they’ve hosted creative fundraising efforts to raise money for Make-A-Wish and have donated over $1 million since 2018.

Make-A-Wish serves a unique mission of creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. These wishes can be game-changers, offering hope, joy, and inspiration to children and their families.

Now, let’s talk about the importance of HVAC maintenance. Here are four compelling reasons why you should consider a yearly furnace tune-up:

1. Prevent Future Breakdowns: Annual furnace tune-ups are your best defense against costly breakdowns. Regular inspections can identify and fix issues before they become major problems.

2. Reduce Your Energy Bill: A well-maintained HVAC system runs more efficiently, saving you money on your energy bills. You can improve your system’s efficiency by up to 30%.

3. Maintain Your Warranty: Most furnace warranties require professional maintenance. Regular tune-ups ensure you comply with your warranty and keep your furnace in top shape.

4. Prevent Carbon Monoxide Leaks: Carbon monoxide leaks can be deadly. Furnace-related leaks often occur due to stress on the system, which can be prevented with regular maintenance.

How Often Should You Do AC/Furnace Maintenance?

For peak performance, it’s recommended to have annual pre-season check-ups. Change your air filter regularly, with the frequency depending on factors like filter type, allergen levels, pets, and home size.

Remember, simple maintenance steps can go a long way in keeping your HVAC system running efficiently and your home comfortable.

Stay tuned for more valuable insights, and be sure to mark September 25th on your calendar for National Tune-Up Day with Chief Bauer, supporting Make-A-Wish, and ensuring your HVAC system is in tip-top shape!