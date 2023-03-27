Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Colleen Hatton is back with her take on Chicken Tortilla Soup.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

4 C Chicken, Shredded

6 C Chicken Broth

1 15 oz Can of Black Beans, rinsed

1 15 oz Can of Petite Diced Tomato

2 C of Fresh or Frozen Corn

2 Multi Colored Bell Peppers, Diced

1 Red Onion, Diced

1 C of Cilantro, Shredded

2 Jalapeno, Diced Very Fine

2 T Minced Garlic

2 T Olive Oil

2 T Chili Powder

3 T Cumin

1 T Oregano

Salt and Pepper to Taste

Avocado, Cilantro, Lime or Sour Cream for Garnish

Begin by preparing your ingredients: Chop the bell peppers and onion into about 1/4” pieces, chop or shred your chicken, mince the garlic and dice the jalapeño finely. Open the can of diced tomatoes and black beans, then drain and rinse the black beans in a colander or large strainer. Shred or tear your cilantro and set it aside.

In a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium high heat and add the onion and bell pepper. Cook until they are tender, about 5 minutes.

Add the garlic and stir in for about a minute or until the garlic is fragrant.

Quickly add in the chicken broth, shredded chicken, spices, salt and pepper, jalapeño, diced tomatoes, and corn. Stir together and allow it to cook over medium low heat for about 25 minutes to allow the flavors to cook together.

Add the black beans, then adjust salt to taste. Cook until the beans are warm.