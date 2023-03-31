Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Chicago based band Prizefighter, who recently released their debut EP REWIND, will be performing at Pour Brothers on March 31st in Champaign. Prizefighter’s single “Passenger” is racking up streams and just got added on SiriusXM’s Train Tracks. I would love to set something up for coverage on this show.

Indie Alt-Rock trio Prizefighter is fronted by Jeremy Mederich with Steve Mast on guitar/vocals and Bryan Mederich on drums. They are no strangers to the music scene having performed in successful rock groups for decades including Plain White T’s, Luster, The Pheromones, The Waiting Game, The Hoodie Life and more. Prizefighter’s debut EP REWIND was recorded in LA at the iconic EastWest Studio 2 and Soundelux at Sound City Center and was produced by legendary multi-platinum producer Matt Wallace (Maroon 5, Faith No More, O.A.R., Train, The Replacements). The band’s signature sound emerged with a naturally strong and catchy feel, toeing the line between indie rock and alternative pop.