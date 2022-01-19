Check out Wonder Garden take-home kits from Danville Public Library

Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

It might be chilly out, but that doesn’t mean we have to take a break from learning about the outdoors.

From take-home kits to an indoor garden, Danville Public Library is keeping kids engaged this winter via their Wonder Garden Club.

The program is in partnership with the University of Illinois Extension Office and the Danville Public Library Foundation.

January’s kit includes a make-your-own pine cone bird feeder. Next month’s bag features a Japanese Zen garden.

To reserve your kit, click HERE or call 217-477-5225. Please note the library is closed as of Jan 19, but Wonder Garden kits are still available curbside.