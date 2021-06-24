Check out these top 5 must have summer accessories

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Comfy

In the early Illinois summer, you might find yourself needing a blanket as the sun goes down. Or maybe that freezing office AC is getting to you. Either way, check out the Comfy– the world’s first wearable blanket. It’s soft, snuggly and comes in a variety of fun colors…like a hug you can wear!

To shop The Comfy website click HERE.

2. PoolCandy

Forget your boring pool float. PoolCandy’s Rainbow Collection is bright, glittery, and fun. They offer dazzling floats, sprinklers, tubes, balls, water slides and sunning pools that are perfect for all of your hot boy/girl summer needs.

To shop the PoolCandy website click HERE.

3. Indigo Wild Swimwear

This Hawaiian handmade swimwear is made with fabric that will biodegrade in any land fill within 3-5 years–making it a revolutionary product within the fashion industry. Perfect for the eco-conscience swimmer on the go.

To shop Indigo Wild Swimwear click HERE.

4. Eleventh Hour Sunglasses

Buying sunglasses online isn’t easy. However, Eleventh Hour keeps it simple by creating 3 distinct sizes of frames that are catered to every face shape. They offer high-quality styles at an affordable price handmade of acetate and polarized lenses.



Click HERE to shop Eleventh Hour

5. Eczema Honey Sunscreen

Eczema Honey products are safe, non-toxic, and highly soothing. Their sunscreen is perfect under makeup and won’t make you greasy.

Click HERE to shop Eczema Honey