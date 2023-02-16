Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Moores Rescue Ranch rescues dogs and cats that are handicapped and/or abused and look for appropriate loving homes for them. Once we raise enough money to build our shelter the second part of our mission can begin which is to provide a safe environment for disabled children to come out and visit with the animals. We hope to teach them how to be volunteers by showing them how to handle the animals. Eventually we are hoping to have special needs dog agility training. We have already been reaching out to area organizations that cater to children such as Autism Lighthouse.

We are the only organization in the area that will provide these types of opportunities for special needs. We are also here for anyone, regardless if they are special needs or not. Special needs animals provide just as much or more love and companionship as healthy ones. We will not euthanize any animal simply because they have been with us too long.

Chase is a two year old beagle mix who was relinquished with her sister bc owners moved and dogs were not allowed. They also were neglected to the point where they became obese and were kept outside with no attention. Chase’s sister is being adopted by her foster mom.

Moores is different from most rescues in that we look for those dogs and cats that are not as adoptable because of their handicaps. We also have a mission to include special needs children. Being able to raise enough money for our building is very important to us right now.

Moores Rescue Vendor Fair

Champaign County Fairgrounds

Kessler Hall

April 15

10am-3pm

Over 20 area vendors such as; Tupperware, Pampered Chef, Scentsy, Norwex, crafts, handmade soaps, candles, color Street Nails, J Bloom jewelry, 31,

That’s just a handful of what we will have

PLUS food trucks!!

Face painting

Kimberly Dalluge President/CEO

Moores Rescue Ranch

217-898-9735

3113 North Market Street

Champaign Il

61822