Charleston, Ill. (WCIA)

Charleston High School’s Maximum Forte has two formal upcoming concerts for their choir program.

The first is the Winter Choir Concert on Friday, December 16th at 7:00pm featuring the CHS Concert Choir, Advanced Chorus, and a cappella group, Maximum Forte. The performance is free and open to the public.



There will also be having a combined concert with the band program the following night at 7:00pm. They recently had their auditorium go through a major remodel and this is the first season of concerts back in the space. This concert will be their grand re-opening celebration. They will be giving tours of the auditorium and recently remodeled music areas that evening following the close of the concert. The Music Boosters program will also be serving refreshments to celebrate the new space. It should be an exciting evening. Also free and open to the public.

We are also headed to the ICHSA (International Championships for High School A Cappella) Midwest Quarterfinals in Kansas City, MO on February 5th. We are excited to be competing again this year and have qualified for the semifinals the past few years. Hoping to do so again this year!

