Charleston, Ill. (WCIA)

Charleston Carnegie Public Library Director, Chris Houchens, is back with what’s happening at the library.



As part of our event, we will have a Book Tree Raffle with a chance to win a piece of jewelry donated by Towne Square Jewelers. I can bring a book “leaf” that attendees can purchase for a chance to win. Each leaf added to the tree will also represent a book we will purchase for our collection.

On Saturday, September 10th, we are hosting our fundraiser Literature & Libations. The event will feature live music from the Moondogs, catering from Brick House Bar & Grill, 2 bars, a silent auction, pendulum painting, mini golf, and a Book Tree with a chance to win a piece of jewelry from Towne Square Jewelers.

Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased at the Library ahead of time or at the door.

Charleston Carnegie Public Library

712 6th St.

Charleston, IL 61920

http://www.charlestonlibrary.org