Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Join Parkland College as they celebrate Respiratory Care Week with a special demonstration by Registered Respiratory Therapists, Midge Seim and Amanda Harris. They will be showcasing various medication inhalers and providing crucial patient instructions for self-administration.

At Parkland College, the Respiratory Care program is dedicated to equipping graduates with comprehensive knowledge, clinical skills, and the compassionate approach necessary to excel in the field of respiratory therapy. They aim to highlight the impact and significance of a career in respiratory care, emphasizing the rewarding nature of this profession that directly impacts the lives of others.

While U.S. News and World Reports rank respiratory therapy as the 15th best job in healthcare, we recognize that this crucial profession remains one of healthcare’s best-kept secrets. Respiratory therapists play a pivotal role in assessing, diagnosing, treating, and educating individuals with acute and chronic breathing conditions, catering to patients across all age groups, from infants to the elderly.

With a current shortage of certified respiratory care therapists locally, regionally, and nationally, the demand for these professionals is expected to surge in the coming years, particularly with an anticipated wave of retirements in the field. Parkland College is proud to offer a 5-semester associate’s degree program in Respiratory Care, providing students with an exciting and fulfilling career path in the healthcare industry.

For more information about our Respiratory Care program and the invaluable contributions of our graduates, please visit their website here. Stay connected with them and follow their journey on Facebook at Parkland College Respiratory Care Program.