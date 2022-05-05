Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

If your 10-17 year old is dreaming of a future in the music industry, there’s a great opportunity coming up this summer to help them get started at First Gig Rock Camp.

Champaign at Parkland College

June 6-10

First Gig Rock N’ Roll Camp for Kids – Champaign is June 6-11 at Parkland College for kids ages 10-17. Register at https://rb.gy/ebqbbn

They get assigned to a band with a dedicated leader for a full week of rehearsals, private instruction on their instrument, a demo recording of their band, a camp t-shirt, band leader concerts and guest speakers in the industry, and we feed ’em lunch every day!

The week ends with a HUGE concert at City Center in Champaign where the kids demonstrate all of their hard work. It’s a life-changing camp. Let’s rock!!

Danville Area Community College

June 20-24

Decatur at Millikin University

July 18th-22nd

Register at www.firstgigrockcamp.com