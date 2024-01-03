OAKWOOD, Ill (WCIA) — Meet Bobby Pierce, the 27 year old racecar driver from Oakwood, IL. Last year, Bobby competed in 95 races and won 35 and took the title at the 2023 World of Outlaws Late Model series. Each of his wins deliver’s a hefty purse. Pierce’s walls are decorated with checks that are written out with five and six figure dollar amounts highlighting his success as a driver.

“I started when I was young and it eventually became my business. It’s what I do for a living.” says Pierce, “I race what’s called a dirt late model. It’s completely open engine so we can have like 900 horsepower. It’s a lot of power to be put into the ground. It’s an awesome feeling when you get to step on the gas and you’re putting that on a dirt track. It makes the day in the office pretty fun.”

Pierce credits his father, local racing legend Bob Pierce, with much of his success, “All the credit goes to him. You know, all the success I’ve had, I wouldn’t be where I’m at without him. He goes to every single race. he’s the car chief. He helps with setup and him and my mom, they take the merchandise trailer to every track, selling merchandise”.

Bobby started out racing his dad’s cars. “My dad has built cars forever, late models and modified, and we built those from the ground up, starting with tubing, you put on a jig, make it into a frame, and you start building everything around it.” Says Pierce.

Today, Bobby gets his cars from Longhorn in North Carolina, But he still assembles them and builds the body around the cars in his shop. He also has an engine builder who delivers the 800-900 horse power engines.

The cars are much larger than you think and transporting them is a significant endeavor. Bobby Pierce Racing travels the country in a massive mobile garage with enough room for two racecars, and full shop with equipment and enough spare parts to build a third car.

If you are interested in watching Bobby race in person, Central Illinois has several options available, “If you haven’t been to a race before, a dirt track race, I suggest you check it out.” says Pierce, “Even if it’s just, you know, on a local night. Go check it out. Bring the bring the kids and see what you think.”

If you are interested in learning more about Bobby Pierce and finding his latest race schedule you can visit his website at bobbypierceracing.com and follow him on Facebook and Instagram.