Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.



This fundraising goes toward a handful of different areas at the Alzheimer’s Association. What’s most notable is resources for respite for caregivers, a 24/7 hotline for people to call if they have questions and perhaps most importantly, it goes toward clinical trials/research for a cure.

The Alzheimer’s Association is known for being a significantly volunteer-led organization along with one of the larger, if not the largest, Alzheimer’s related charity.

Champaign-Urbana Walk to End Alzheimer’s:

September 17th

Registration at 8:30am

Ceremony at 9:30am

Walk at 10am

Meadowbrook Park

501 E Windsor Rd

Urbana, IL 61802

Questions? Reach out to Lisa Majernik, 309-319-7313, lamajernik@alz.org