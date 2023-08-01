Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign Urbana Theatre Company is a non-profit, volunteer-driven community theater. Most of our cast and staff work full-time and have many other commitments. Typically, if someone is involved in community theater they are passionate about the art and each show is truly a work of love. Our community is full of talent!

The Music Man will be staged at the Virginia Theatre August 3-6. Performances on 8/3, 8/4, 8/5 are at 7 pm. Performance on Sunday 8/6 at 2 pm. Tickets available at thevirginia.org or by calling 217-356-9063.

‘The Music Man’ musical holds a cherished place in the heart of the Champaign Urbana Theatre Company (CUTC), having been the first musical ever produced by our group back in 1992. With an aim to honor our humble beginnings and celebrate our continuing journey, we have committed to recreating this iconic performance approximately every 10 years. We’re thrilled to announce that this year marks the fourth run of ‘The Music Man’ under CUTC’s proud banner.

From the MTI website: The Music Man is family entertainment at its best. Meredith Willson’s six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall.

Champaign Urbana Theatre Company

117 E. University Ave.

Suite A

http://cutheatreco.org