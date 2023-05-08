Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

ANNUAL HERB SALE

Saturday, May 13, 2023

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. (or until sold out)

Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana

We are very happy to report that the annual Champaign-Urbana Herb Society Herb Sale is

returning to Lincoln Square this May! It is scheduled for Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until sold out).

Our annual plant sale is our only fundraising event and has become a much anticipated community tradition. Proceeds from the plant sale will go towards book donations to area libraries, mini-grants to schools and non-profit organizations, and to our educational public herb garden at Meadowbrook Park. Members of the Herb Society enjoy this opportunity to share their knowledge of herbs with customers. Just in time for Mother’s Day we will be joining the African Violet Society and Coyle Woodlands Plants, allowing customers to purchase a variety of plants and learn about the environment in our area.

The Champaign-Urbana Herb Society is a non-profit organization and is dedicated to studying and encouraging interest in herbs. We maintain a public garden at Meadowbrook Park in Urbana, which features theme herb beds, such as tea, culinary, dye, and medicinal. Our monthly

meetings feature a guest speaker on a different topic and a presentation of “Herb of the Month” by one of our members. Meetings are open to the public.

For more information, please visit the C-U Herb Society Facebook event page (https://fb.me/e/432tyD64g) and the website www.cuherbsociety.org/plantsale/plantsale.html.