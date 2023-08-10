Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Champaign Park District will once again play host to one of the community’s most popular summer events to close out the season. Champaign-Urbana Days will bring live entertainment, tasty food, family activities, and more to Douglass Park on August 11-12.

The event gets its start on Friday night from 5-8pm with gospel music, free face painting, inflatables, balloons, and caricatures by Dan Wild.

On Saturday from 11am-8pm, the event takes over the entire park to include the family activities from Friday, with the addition of food & community vendors, full day of entertainment including kids’ talent show, DJs, comedy, and headlining act Candy Foster. A senior luncheon will take place from 12-2pm on Saturday.

Champaign-Urbana Days is unique in that many of the community vendors give out school supplies, such as: backpacks, notebooks, folders, pens, pencils, and so much more! While supplies last, DREAAM (Driven to Reach Excellence & Academic Achievement for Males) will be handing out shoes for all ages!

