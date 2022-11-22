Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s a staple in the C-U Community…Champaign Urbana Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker.

Krannert Center for the Performing Arts

Thursday December 1st, 2022 -7:30pm

Friday December 2nd, 2022 – 7:30pm

Saturday December 3rd, 2022 – 2:00pm and 7:30pm

Sunday December 4th, 2022 – 2:00pm and 6:00pm

Standard 48 / STUNon-U of I college students 29 / YTH Youth: high school and younger19 (12 and under)

Champaign Urbana Ballet

E. T. A. Hoffman’s timeless tale—complete with enchanted toys, a princely hero, and fanciful figures—comes to life in this showcase of community talent. This holiday tradition sparkles with exquisitely handcrafted costumes and magical moments.

This year’s production will be performed to recorded music.

Recommended for ages 5 and up.