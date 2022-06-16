Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)



Partnership between Champaign Park District and Champaign Public Library. Juneteenth, the oldest known celebration commemorating the abolition of slavery in the United States, is one event you don’t want to miss. Enjoy music and visit different vendors while learning about this important holiday. Children can make arts and crafts, play on the bounce house and obstacle course, or get soaked in the Splash Pad.

Saturday, June 18th, 12-3pm

Douglass Park

Questions: robert.white@champaignparks.org or 217-398-2572