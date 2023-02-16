Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Champaign Park District Job Fair:

o When: Saturday, February 18 from 11a-1:30p

o Where: Martens Center, 1515 N. Market St., Champaign, IL 61820

o Everyone who attends the Champaign Park District Job Fair will have a chance to be entered into a raffle to receive this CPD Swag Bag filled with merch, day passes, and The Virginia Theatre movie passes!

o Seasonal positions with Sholem Aquatic Center, Prairie Farm, Sports, Operations, Champaign-Urbana Special Recreation and more

o Summer Job Fair | Facebook

The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players present THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

Thursday, March 23, 2023

The Gilbert and Sullivan classic brought to life! Frederic is the erstwhile apprentice to a band of sentimental pirates who, now that he’s 21 years old, has decided to devote himself to ending piracy – until he discovers (in a classic “Gilbertian” twist) that his 21st birthday won’t occur until the distant date of 1940, because he was born in a leap year…on Feb. 29.

Get tickets:

Tickets | THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE | Virginia Theatre (showare.com)

