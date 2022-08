Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

ParksRock Scavenger Hunts:

• 4 Free scavenger hunts with prizes for those who find one of the 30 Prize Rocks in CPD Parks & Trails.

ParksRock Scavenger Hunt Start Dates (Every Saturday in September):

o September 3: Avengers Assemble | 14 Rocks

o September 10: Become the Very Best (Kanto Region) | 8 Rocks

o September 17: Dragon Balls Resurface | 7 Rocks

o September 24: One Rock to Rule Them All | 1 Rock

Paint rocks with Champaign Park District:

CPD Programs.

o Giving away 300 Free Rock Painting Kits.

o Painting Rocks for free at West Side Arts on Saturday, September 17.

• More Information: bit.ly/CPDParksRock