Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the abolition of slavery in the United States. Enjoy music and visit different vendors while learning about this important holiday. Children can make arts and crafts, play on the bounce house and obstacle course, or get soaked in the Splash Pad. For all ages!
Juneteenth Emancipation Day Celebration!
Saturday, June 17, 2023
12:00–3:00PM
Activities will include:
Free food
Free books
Bounce house
Face painting
Caricature artist
Balloon artist
Horse and carriage rides
360 photo booth, inside Douglass Branch Library
Selfie booth
60+ vendors
Games and prize drawings
and free icy treats!
Made possible with support from the Champaign Public Library Friends, Meijer, Napleton’s, Kraft Heinz, Black Dog, i3 Broadband, MTD, City of Champaign Department of Equity & Engagement, RE/MAX Realty–Matt Difanis, and volunteer coordinator Cynthia Keaton-Williams. Special thanks to our vendors and volunteers.