Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the abolition of slavery in the United States. Enjoy music and visit different vendors while learning about this important holiday. Children can make arts and crafts, play on the bounce house and obstacle course, or get soaked in the Splash Pad. For all ages!

Juneteenth Emancipation Day Celebration!

Saturday, June 17, 2023

12:00–3:00PM

Activities will include:

Free food

Free books

Bounce house

Face painting

Caricature artist

Balloon artist

Horse and carriage rides

360 photo booth, inside Douglass Branch Library

Selfie booth

60+ vendors

Games and prize drawings

and free icy treats!

Made possible with support from the Champaign Public Library Friends, Meijer, Napleton’s, Kraft Heinz, Black Dog, i3 Broadband, MTD, City of Champaign Department of Equity & Engagement, RE/MAX Realty–Matt Difanis, and volunteer coordinator Cynthia Keaton-Williams. Special thanks to our vendors and volunteers.