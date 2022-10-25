Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Addams Family features an original story and it’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family– a man her parents have never met.

And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother.

Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

Book by MARSHALL BRICKMAN and RICK ELICE Music and Lyrics by ANDREW LIPPA.

Based on Characters Created by Charles Addams

Originally produced on Broadway by Stuart Oken, Roy Furman, Michael Leavitt, Five Cent Productions, Stephen Schuler, Decca Theatricals, Scott M. Delman, Stuart Ditsky, Terry Allen Kramer, Stephanie P. McClelland, James L. Nederlander, Eva Price, Jam Theatricals/Mary LuRoffe, Pittsburgh CLO/Gutterman-Swinsky, Vivek Tiwary/Gary Kaplan, The Weinstein Company/Clarence, LLC, Adam Zotovich/Tribe Theatricals By Special Arrangement with Elephant Eye Theatrical.

Purchase tickets at the door, at the box office, or online here:

https://thevirginia.showare.com/default.asp?searchdate=11/5/2022

Champaign Park District Youth Theater- Addams Family

CHAMPAIGN PARK DISTRICT

2307 Sangamon Drive | Champaign IL 61821