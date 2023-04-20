Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Champaign Park District Dance Arts Conservatory Presents: Legacy: Dancing Through the Decades

Date: May 5 & 6

NEW LOCATION*: Harold and Jean Miner Theatre, Parkland College

GET TICKETS @ Springer Cultural Center, Martens Center, and Leonhard Recreation Center

Join us in celebrating the 47-year legacy of the Dance Arts Conservatory. This year’s performance will be a walk down memory lane, featuring popular music from 1976 to now, with surprise performances inspired by some of our most beloved shows over the years.

We are proud to feature our students of all ages, from four to adult in styles including Ballet, Tap, Modern, Jazz, Musical Theatre, and Irish.