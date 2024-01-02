CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — It’s the beginning of a new year, and 2024 is a significant milestone for me. This is the year I turn 40. While my health is in pretty good shape for the most part, I am starting to notice that I lack the energy I had when I was younger, I’m starting to develop a bit of a “dad-bod”, and I don’t have any healthy fitness related habits in place.

My concern is that if I do not do something now, I’ll never establish good habits and my overall health will continue to decline. So I decided to make a New Year’s Resolution: Establish a fitness routine. I want to feel good, feel confident and build some muscle mass (not a dad-bod).

When Marcia Stevens was at the studio last month recording a segment for Champaign Fitness Center, I pulled her aside and asked if she’d be willing to help me out for a few weeks to get started. Of course she said yes!

Marcia did an introductory workout with me at her facility in Champaign and helped me set some achievable goals:

Cardio

Weight Training

Stretching and Flexibility

Essentially, Marcia is helping me to “tighten up and tone up”. She says I won’t see a lot of results on the scale. I am going to be transferring some of the dad-bod weight into muscle weight. The other thing that surprised me was how important stretching is. After a couple minutes stretching at the gym, I was snapping and popping, but feeling relief! Marcia says this is going to make me feel young again, and I am here for it!

I was a bit more worn out than I expected after the initial workout which shows how out of shape I am.

The key for me moving forward is commitment and consistency. To accomplish this, I have decided to be publicly accountable. I will be sharing my fitness journey over the next month on my social media (Instagram and Facebook) which you can follow at @thefrostreport. I’ll be sharing my successes, failures, thoughts and insights along the way.

Marcia will continue to meet with me and coach me over the next few weeks, making sure that I am developing good form and helping with results. I plan on being at Champaign Fitness Center three days a week to continue my work out.

We will see how this goes, but I’m optimistic and happy to have a great trainer helping me get started on this new journey. My next workout is tonight!!

For more information on Champaign Fitness Center, you can find out more on their website www.champaignfitnesscenter.com