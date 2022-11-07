Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Staying on top of your job skills is key to any career. That’s why one program wants to help employers and their employees do their best work. Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, Workforce Development Division, joins us.

Incumbent worker training (IWT) = We offer free training to upskill employees.

On the Job Training (OJT) = Reimbursed 50% of the training cost of new hires.

IWT =Target Sectors: Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics, Construction, Ag Tech, and Business.

OJT =Occupation must be in demand and pay at least minimum wage

OJT=training for new hires up to 1040 hours. *New hire must meet eligibility.

IWT=Training to upskill current workers minimum training cost of $2500 *company must be in a target sector

$20,000 for training completed by 6/30/23

$80,000 for training completed by 6/30/2024

Champaign County Regional Planning Commission – Workforce Development Division

East Central Illinois workNet

1307 N. Mattis Avenue

Champaign, IL

http://www.eciwork.net