The things people find most interesting is the amount of money available for college, job training and employers. Qualifying individuals are eligible for $16,100 to attend college. We have $80,000 annually that is available for local employers to upskill their workforce.

We help remove barriers to employment. We partner with local employers to hire populations that can be overlooked, underserved, and need specific resources to maintain employment. Employers who partner with us are reimbursed 50% of the employee’s wages for the first 1,040 hours in training. These employees are provided with required tools for the job, transportation assistance, the cost of childcare if needed, and ESL. We recently partnered with Guardian West and Parkland Adult Ed to provide ESL classes onsite for their employees. We also offer Incumbent Worker Training grants that enable companies to upskill their current employees to avoid layoffs and stay competitive.

The focus of our division is Workforce Development and at the center of that is relationships. Relationships with the community, employers, and community colleges. Our goal is to create a pipeline so that we aren’t just helping someone obtain an education, but once they have an education, we are able to place them with a local employer. We are focusing on our local manufacturers during October because this is Manufacturing Month, and we want to highlight them and the benefits of a career in manufacturing. October 4th is Manufacturing Day here in Champaign/Urbana and Parkland’s Applied Technology Center is hosting a breakfast and tours of local manufacturers. Parkland College representatives will discuss their education and training options for a career in manufacturing.

We have an application window for the Parkland College Spring 2023 semester. That window is from October 1-December 1. If you are low-income, an English language learner, or dislocated worker you can apply online at https://eciwork.net/job-seekers/apply/. If you are unemployed and need assistance putting together a resume and looking for local job opportunities, you can come see a Career Planner in the Resource Room at the East Central Illinois workNet Center (1307 N. Mattis Avenue in Champaign). We are open Tuesday-Thursday from 9am-noon and 1-4pm.



