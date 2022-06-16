Champaign, IL (WCIA)

The Champaign County Master Gardener’s will be hosting their annual garden walk this weekend at the Japan House in Champaign.

The Garden Walk will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 9 am to 4 pm at the Japan House just south of the Idea Garden.

This is the first Garden Walk since the pandemic. The last one was June 2019. Larry Williams is the Garden Site Home Owner . He has a beautiful garden that he and his partner have been developing for years.

Gail is a Master Gardener and is co-chair for this year and chair for the next year. She is involved in organizing, choosing and then planning the event.

The Champaign Master Gardener’s have completed the mandated training and contribute more than $11,000 a year to the community. This is their big fundraiser. Proceeds benefit their community projects including Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center, Crisis Nursery, Idea Garden, Senior Grow Boxes, and YingYing’s Garden.

Illinois Prairie Hosta Society and their Hosta Garden is on the walk as one of the designated public gardens. This is an amazing garden if you are not familiar with it. It was designated as a national display garden (nationally) by the American Hosta Society in 2013.