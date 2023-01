Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign County Humane Society is getting ready to move to their new location in Champaign in the next few months. It’s getting very exciting! The new address will be 4003 Kearns Drive, phone number and website will remain the same.

Champaign County Humane Society

217-344-7297

1911 E. Main St.

http://www.cuhumane.org