The Champaign County History Museum was founded in 1972. Our original home was in the Wilber Mansion at 709 West University Avenue and our current home is the Cattle Bank (the oldest commercial structure in Champaign County. The museum has had over 160 volunteer board members in its 50-year history and we want to share our thanks to everyone that has helped to keep the museum alive and thriving. We are one of the only museums in the County that isn’t affiliated with a taxing district which means for 50 years we have existed thanks to the memberships, donations, and the generosity of the community.

We help give our County context. We tell the stories of the objects in our care. We have more than 20,000 objects that each tell a unique story about the people, places, and events that have shaped our County’s history. We tell that story through research, exhibits, and education.