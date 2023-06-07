Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Champaign County Freedom Celebration is gearing up for their 4th of July festivities!

The News Gazette & radio cluster at Champaign Media Group at 2101 Fox Drive are doing a 7:30am-6pm drive through donation day on Flag Day 6/14.

We have 500 small flags to hand out to people who give if they want them!

They have 3 restaurant fundraisers on 6/12, 6/13 & 6/20 as you eat at places & some of the bill helps get money for fireworks.

Our 4th of July festivities all based around the State Farm Center & Memorial Stadium will be as usual on Tuesday the 4th: 5k 9:05, parade 11:05, evening program 7 and fireworks at dark around 9:15pm!



Drive Through Donation Day from 7am-6pm at 2101 Fox Drive in Champaign

July4th.net