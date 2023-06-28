Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign County Freedom Celebration has been East Central Illinois’ premier July 4th patriotic party since 1949. This year’s Celebration will include the 5K run/walk, parade, evening celebration and fireworks. The 5K run/walk steps off at 9:05 am. The parade lines up at 10:00 am kicking off at 11:05 am, led by a veteran color guard. The evening celebration, featuring music from Crazy Johnny and the 11th Hour Band begins at 7:00 pm. In addition to jamming to the fabulous music, experience a variety of treats from area food truck vendors and enjoy the fun activities including inflatables, face painting and a balloon artist. Our magnificent 4th of July fireworks launch at 9:15 pm with a patriotic soundtrack on WDWS 1400am/93.9fm and WHMS 97.5 for a thrilling synchronized show. It all takes place around the State Farm Center at 1800 S First St, Champaign IL, with support from the University of Illinois, Champaign and Urbana Police Departments. The Celebration is 100% funded through the generous support of community members and corporate donations from many area businesses including Meijer, Champaign Media Group, Busey, CU-MTD and Stevie Jay Broadcasting….and many more! We ask that you consider helping to assure the continuation of this time-honored celebration. Can you reach out with your church bulletin, marquee, or newsletter to employees who love to serve the community? Volunteers can review shifts and sign up online with a visit to July4th.net A big thank you to everyone stepping up to support the Champaign County Freedom Celebration as we move forward with plans for another fun-filled 4th of July party. Now is the time to offer your time, talents, sponsorships, float entries and donations to help celebrate this great country! Watch for the reminders on social media platforms with a local search: Champaign County Freedom Celebration. Find complete details at July4th.net. Reach out if you'd like more details on our 4th of July plans. Jason Sakowski (Marine) with the Chez Veterans Center on the U of I campus is our Grand Marshal with the theme “America Celebrates!” for the July 4th 11:05am parade that marches between the State Farm Center and Memorial Stadium. We appreciate any efforts to promote America’s independence in Champaign County.