Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign County Forest Preserve is going the distance to better our environment, and they share different ways to enjoy the outdoors. Join the Champaign County Forest Preserve on August 19-20 for Pedal the Preserve. Also, the Forest Preserve Friends Foundation is raising funds for three projects:

Habitat Restoration at Timberdoodle Woods in Homer Lake Forest.

Improvements to the North Boat Launch at Homer Lake Forest Preserve.

Building an Dark Sky Trail at Middle Fork River Forest Preserve.

To learn more about how you can help, and local events visit ccfpd.org.