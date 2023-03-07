Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign County Forest Preserve District is celebrating a milestone anniversary… 75 years!

The Champaign County Forest Preserve District is celebrating its 75th Anniversary in 2023. To commemorate this milestone, we had this amazing artwork designed by a local Mahomet artist, Marla Beyer, to showcase the seven preserves of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District!

These images are now available through Fine Art America for you to purchase items such as posters, notecards, t-shirts, and more to celebrate with us!

Summer camp registration starts at 8am tomorrow, March 8

Walk with a Naturalist, March 10