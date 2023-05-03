Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Because earth day happened recently, Champaign County Forest Preserve District is getting the word out about some of the really cool environmental sustainability initiatives that the District is doing.

The District taken great strides to reduce our environmental impact including:

Implementing a recycling program for our staff and visitors;

Sourcing electricity at Lake of the Woods with 100% renewable energy;

Transitioning to electric power tools, vehicles, and equipment such as:

our new fleet of electric golf carts at the golf course which reduces our consumption of gasoline by 2,000 gallons a year

Replacing typical asphalt-shingled roofs with metal ones that:

are made from 30% recycled material

have double the lifespan of asphalt roots and

can be recycled when they are replaced

We are also installing a solar-powered charging station on the Kickapoo Rail Trail that will provide charging for those who use motorized wheelchairs, in addition to typical charging outlets for phones and other devices.

Some things we are currently looking into is looking at the feasibility of installing solar arrays at the preserves so the museum, rental facilities, and campground at Middle Fork are powered by solar energy.

We continue to look into more opportunities to reduce our environmental impact and hope to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The Champaign County Forest Preserve District is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year so help us celebrate by attending a volunteer event, program, or just visiting one of the 7 county forest preserves.

You can find more information on our website at ccfpd.org.

This is a great time of year to get out and see all of the blooming woodland wildflowers. Our prairie flowers are also just starting to bloom as well. May is also a great time to go birdwatching. Migratory birds are just starting to make their way through the area so be sure to get out and enjoy the preserves!