Champaign County Christian Health Center is working to share and show the love of Jesus Christ by providing free holistic quality healthcare services to the uninsured and underinsured in our community.

People ask us all the time what type of services we provide. All the services that we offer are free. We provide free healthcare services basic primary care services, mental health, dental, nutritional, social services, referral services and spiritual care.

All of our services are free. We really want to provide more services to our patients based on their healthcare needs. That’s why we are raising the awareness in our community.

A Health Fair and Open House is coming up on June 24. We will have music, food, games for kids, free blood pressure checks, health education materials.

Champaign County Christian Health Center

PO BOX 5005

Champaign, IL 61825