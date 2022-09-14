Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

People are always attracted to fairs and festivals, and are particularly intrigued by the idea of riding in a hot air balloon – and fascinated by the sight and sound of the balloons.

Our most unique feature is our focus on providing a ballooning experience to those least likely to normally be able to it – children with disabilities.

We are primarily a charity effort as opposed to being strictly an entertainment event.

The Champaign County Balloon Festival at Dodds Park in Champaign, on Friday September 23rd and 24th.

Champaign County Balloon Festival, LLC