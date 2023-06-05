Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

The African American Heritage Trail is different from other cultural and historical organizations in the area in that it focuses exclusively on African American history in Champaign County.

People are very interested in learning stories about African Americans in the county that, previously, have not always been widely known or understood.

In addition to the Trail’s website, several interpretive signs are planned for installation throughout the county.

Four large interpretive signs have already been installed. These signs are about:

(1) Frederick Douglass’ Visit to Champaign (located at One Main Plaza, Champaign): Sign tells the story of Douglass’ visit to Champaign in 1869.

(2) Bethel A.M.E. Church (located at 401 E. Park St., Champaign): Sign tells the story of the oldest African American led church in Champaign County, founded in 1863.

(3) Homer Park (located at Homer Lake Forest Preserve): Sign tells the history of Homer Park as an area where African Americans would gather for celebrations, meetings, and social outings in the early 1900s.

(4) Student Demonstrations for Equal Rights (located at the southwest corner of Green St. and Wright St., Champaign): Sign tells the story of discrimination in Campustown in the 1930s and 1940s, and how students and community members organized to advocate for equality.

Additionally, there is a smaller sign at 605 N. Walnut St., Champaign, which is the former home of Albert R. Lee, who was the second African American hired by the University of Illinois and became extremely influential in his advocacy for Black students. He became known as the unofficial Dean of African American Students.

The Heritage Trail helps residents and visitors by showcasing well-researched history about African Americans in Champaign County. By sharing this history, the Trail hopes to fill a gap in knowledge about significant local history, inspire conversation, expand understanding, and contribute to a better society.

Compared to other African American Heritage Trail’s throughout the nation, the Champaign County Trail is one of the most ambitious and extensive in terms of its scope and the variety of projects it hopes to implement (website, signs, murals, education curriculum, tours, transformation of Skelton Park).

The Champaign County African American Heritage Trail will participate in the Champaign Park District’s Juneteenth celebration on June 17, from 12–3 p.m., at Douglass Park. The Trail will have an informational table and will provide short presentations on a CPD-owned bus that was wrapped in a mural by artist Keenan Dailey reflecting the history and legacy of Douglass Park and Center. The bus also includes inserts with text and information about different topics in local African American history.

The Heritage Trail will also have an informational table at the 25th Annual MLK Jettie Rhodes Neighborhood day on June 24 at King Park.

Additionally, the Heritage Trail has an ongoing fundraiser to support the transformation of Skelton Park into a space that will honor the legacy and contributions of local African American musicians. People can go to www.ccafricanamericanheritage.org/donate to purchase a brick, which they can inscribe with a message or a name of a loved one. The donated bricks will eventually be installed in a pathway at Skelton Park later this year.

Barbara and Angela are experts about the Champaign County African American Heritage Trail as a project and are very knowledgeable about the 170 years of local history showcased through the Trail’s website and interpretive signage.

Angela Rivers

Angela Rivers is the volunteer Co-Chair of the Heritage Trail’s steering committee. She has served in that role since 2020. Rivers is an artist, educator, historian and museum professional, Angela Rivers spent over thirty-five years in teaching, supervisory, managerial and consulting positions in museums and in the cultural arts arena in Texas, Central Illinois and the Chicago area; including Educational Director and Assistant Director of Curatorial Services at DuSable Museum of African American History in Chicago and teaching African and African American Art at Eastern Illinois University. A graduate of the Champaign school system, her family has been in Champaign County since after the Civil War. She is the granddaughter of Allen Albert Rivers, Sr., noted as the first African American on the City of Champaign’s Police Department. She was Artist and Project Coordinator for the mural “The Pictorial History of African Americans in Champaign County” that formerly graced a building at Park and 5th Streets. She holds a BFA in Painting from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and a Certificate of Arts Administration from the University of Illinois, Springfield.

Barbara Suggs Mason, Ed.D.

Barbara Suggs Mason is the volunteer Co-Chair of the Heritage Trail’s steering committee. She has served in that role since 2020. Suggs Mason worked in the Illinois public education system for over 35 years. Barbara taught a variety of levels in the school districts of Champaign, Evanston, and Oak Park, and as an adjunct instructor at several Chicago area colleges and universities. She is a recipient of an Award of Merit from the Illinois State Board of Education for her work as a classroom teacher. For the development of a Black history curriculum based on the seven principles of Kwanzaa, she received the Bishop King Award from the Black History Committee of the Archdiocese of Chicago. She served for 16 years in the south suburban area as a principal, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, and Superintendent of Schools. Currently she is a part of the New Leaders Mentor Program of Governors State University where she mentors new school principals. A graduate of Champaign Central High School, she attended Northwestern University to pursue her musical studies and also received her masters and doctorate degrees here at the University of Illinois in Music Education, Voice Performance, and Education Policy, Organization and Leadership.