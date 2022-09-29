Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Officially Age-Friendly Champaign-Urbana is a group of community stakeholders dedicated to attaining “Age-Friendly” status from the World Health Organization and AARP” – – -which we achieved! Our leadership is from the U of I’s Center on Health, Aging, And Disability.

Our committee is made up of people representing dozens of organizations and agencies that work to improve the lives of local folks age 50 and up – medical, education and research, wellness, mental health, transportation, insurance, urban planning, recreation, and more

What’s nice is that we’re a blend of professionals and citizens. Plus, some of our members are 50 plus themselves, so they know the population we’re trying to reach!

We’re here for Active Aging Week, yay!

CELEBRATED OCTOBER 3RD THRU 9TH