Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Xander Hazel, Executive Director of Champaign Center Partnership, and Nicole Frydman, Operation Director of Uniting Pride of Champaign County, are back to share about the events happening this season in Champaign including during the upcoming Pride Month in June.

Queer Prom

For high school students, May is known for formal wear and finding a date or a group of friends to attend prom! One local nonprofit organization, Uniting Pride of Champaign County, is helping make prom season for inclusive for LGBTQ+ teens by organizing a Queer Prom this coming Saturday, May 13, from 6:30 to 9:30 pm, at the University YMCA.

This year’s theme is Over the Rainbow, and teens between 13 and 18 years old from all around central Illinois are welcome to register to attend a fun night of glamour, dancing, and more! Don’t have an outfit? Uniting Pride has it covered with a large selection of gently used formal wear that was donated specifically for this event. If you know a teenager who might be interested in attending, registration is still open at www.unitingpride.org.

June Pride Month Events

During Pride Month in June, there’s even more to experience and celebrate throughout Champaign-Urbana and central Illinois. Today, we want to highlight two events happening in downtown Champaign.

This year, you can catch a free drag show during the Toast to Taylor Street in downtown Champaign on June 3rd near Farren’s and the Blind Pig Brewery. Catch some live music that evening but stick around for the amazing drag show with performances from DJ Silkee, Ceduxion Carrington, Mr. Knightly, Karma Carrington, and more. Cash tips encouraged.

On June 30th at 7 pm, you can also catch a screening of “Mama Bears” and panel presented by Illinois Public Media and The Virginia Theatre. This moving film explores the journeys taken by Sara Cunningham and Kimberly Shappley, two “mama bears”—conservative, Christian mothers whose profound love for their LGBTQ+ children has turned them into fierce advocates for the entire queer community—and Tammi Terrell Morris, a young African American lesbian whose struggle for self-acceptance perfectly exemplifies why the mama bears are so vitally important. Following the screening, attendees are welcome to attend an incredible drag show with local performers at the Axe Bar – doors open at 9 pm.

Uniting Pride offers events, programs, and services throughout the year. To learn more about the work they do, please visit www.unitingpride.org.

Champaign Center Partnership

217-352-2400

301 N Neil St, Ste. 400 Champaign, IL 61820



http://www.champaigncenter.com

https://www.unitingpride.org/