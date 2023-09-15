Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

September is a month of celebration, love, entertainment, and bicycles in Champaign, Illinois, and Champaign Center Partnership is making sure there’s no shortage of exciting events to mark on your calendar. From live music to parades and drag extravaganzas, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Let’s dive into the vibrant lineup of events happening this month in Urbana.

This weekend, experience the rich cultural heritage of Mexico at Maize at the Station on September 15, starting at 4 pm. El Grito, or “The Cry of Dolores,” marks Mexican Independence Day with traditional music, dance, and delicious Mexican cuisine. Enjoy complimentary entertainment at Maize at the Station, including bounce houses, bands, food trucks, and more. Also, if you’re an animal lover, don’t miss Pups and Pints at Pour Bros Taproom on September 17. Enjoy craft beers while supporting the Humane Society of Champaign County. It’s a win-win for both you and our furry friends.

This month is also Bike Month. You can ride your bike to the University of Illinois campus for the 16th annual Light the Night on September 19 from 4 to 7 pm. Bicyclists can receive free bike lights to ensure safe rides at night.

Also, you can kickstart the official start of fall on September 22 with an unforgettable night of live music at the Virginia Theatre. Zach Williams, known for his powerful Christian rock and contemporary music, will be gracing the stage. Get ready to be moved by his soulful tunes and inspiring lyrics.

Furthermore, love knows no bounds during CU PrideFest, organized by Uniting Pride of Champaign County. Warm up your vocal cords and join the fun at CU Pride Fest’s Sing-Along Screening of Whitney Houston’s classic hit, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” at the Virginia Theatre on September 28. On September 29 at Canopy Club, celebrate love in all its forms during Queer Homecoming. This event promises a night of music, dancing, and a welcoming atmosphere for everyone. The spirit of love and inclusivity will be in full swing during Urbana’s Pride Parade and Fair on September 30. Join the colorful procession as it winds through downtown Urbana, followed by a lively fair where you can enjoy food, music, and connect with the LGBTQ+ community and allies. Then, prepare for the ultimate LALA experience when you end your night at the Canopy Club. You’ll join Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 8 winner, LaLa Ri, for an unforgettable Drag Extravaganza as part of CU Pride Fest. It’s a night of glamour, entertainment, and pure fabulousness.

September in Champaign is a month of unity, love, and entertainment. Whether you’re enjoying live music, celebrating pride, or dancing the night away at a drag show, there’s no shortage of ways to have a great time. Mark your calendars and join the festivities in Urbana this September! Love is love, and there’s no better time to celebrate it than now.

Champaign Center Partnership

(217)352-2400

301 N. Neil St., Suite 400

www.champaigncenter.com