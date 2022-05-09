Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Our preservative-free bakery is expanding the number of Farmers Markets we’ll be participating in this year, bringing out wholesale goods directly to Central Illinois residents. We’re so excited to be a part of Market at the Square, the Bloomington Downtown Market, the Monticello Farmers Market, the Mahomet Farmers Market, and the Champaign Farmers Market this summer.

All of our products are made fresh right here in Champaign, Illinois, Monday – Friday we have ovens on and we’re baking everything from sandwich bread to bagels and cookies and cakes to jalapeno focaccia.

We’re bringing high-quality artisan baked goods to an area that doesn’t have a wide range of options and giving hard-working people from communities all over the state access to fresher, better-for-them products on a regular basis.

We’ll be bringing in some of our favorite products to talk about!

We help to solve the gap between food production and consumers. The people baking your bread, or pastries are the same people living in this community.

We bake everything fresh without preservatives, and we’re out multiple times a week in the community getting feedback, making additions to the menu, and tweaking recipes to fit the tastes of our customers.

Our farmers market dates are on the new events calendar on new our website, and you can now order online for pickup at your local farmers market or for pickup at Pekara Bakery and Bistro.

Central Illinois Bakehouse

208 N 1st St, Champaign, IL 61820