Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Central High School’s production of Matilda was one of 5 shows chosen around the country to perform at the International Thespian Festival based on critiques by adjudicators. They will perform twice at Indiana University on June 20th. The show was originally performed in November and they will be doing two benefit performances to raise money for their trip and to get a hearty send off from the community on June 16 and 17 at 7pm at Central High School’s Decker Theatre.

Show dates:

Friday, 6/16 at 7pm

Saturday, 6/17 at 7pm

Cost: $15/adult; $10/student & Central Faculty; $7/child 10 and under.

https://my.cheddarup.com/c/central-high-school-matilda-benefit-performances?cart=53783583-8951-4a33-b567-bf33ec5781e0%21%2155851519

The second is for our GoFundMe. We are $2000 short of our goal for funding our flying and lights for Nationals.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/send-central-drama-to-nationals?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer