Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

RENT: School Edition tackles the issue of the HIV/AIDS crisis in the late 80s and early 90s. in New York City. The story is told from the perspective of music and film artists who are seeing their community devastated by the pandemic. The show is a rock musical based on the opera La Boheme.

This musical is being performed by the Central Acting class and is supported by Central Drama, especially their tech department.

There are performances Thurs, May 11 at 7 pm (an understudy performance), Sat, May 13 at 7 and Sun May 14 at 2:30.