Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Central Drama presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Weds-Sat April 12-15 at 7 pm, Sunday Apr 16 at 2:30PM in Decker Theatre

Cost is $15 for Adults, $10 for students, and $7 for children 10 and under. We are also offering a pre-show meet and greet and photo op with main characters for an additional cost. Tickets for the show and for the pre-show can be paid for in advance at this link https://central-high-school-little-mermaid-co.cheddarup.com

Also, their production of Matilda was selected to perform at Nationals so they need our support in trying to raise funds with the following link https://gofund.me/13ee549c

