Forsyth, Ill. (WCIA)

Central Cremation Center specializes in affordability and simplicity in regards to cremation and burial services.

Here’s more:

We operate like a traditional funeral home, but our services are provided at only a fraction of the cost. We also assist our families with preplanning and prepaying for their cremation or burial services…this is a huge benefit to the family that is left behind after a passing. We serve ALL of Central, IL! So far, we have served families in 29 counties across the state. We also offer a specific product/plan in case someone passes away 70 miles outside of their permanent residence. This plan saves their family members a lot of money in regards to transportation of their loved one.

One question is how we can offer such low prices…the answer is simple. There is no need for other places to charge what they do for the same services that we provide. Our goal is to meet our families where they are at, and give them peace of mind that they do have options when they lose a loved one without breaking the bank.

Our pricing is the main factor that separates us from other providers. Our business model from the start, was to provide affordable options and to simplify the process for families during their most difficult time in life. However, we pride ourselves on treating families with dignity and respect while still being able to provide a low cost option!

We always offer a $200 discount off of our cremation services for Veteran’s and First Responder’s. We also offer this discount to their spouse. This is called our “Heroes” package.

http://www.centralcremationcenter.com

Central Cremation Center

217-859-8100

110 W. Weaver Rd., Forsyth, IL, 62535